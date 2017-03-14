Gov. Ortom Challenges FG Against Herdsmen Attacks

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has challenged the Federal Government to show more commitment and speak out against violent herdsmen attacks across the country, with particular reference to Benue and Southern Kaduna.

Ortom made the call when he led the State Security Council to the Herdsmen killing fields in Logo and Buruku local council, including the Fadama III dry season farming land on the bank of River Benue.

While Community leaders from Buruku Local Council and the Fulani Herdsmen are locked in battle of words and counter allegation, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered his men to shoot down any body bearing arms illegally in the trouble area.

The Governor also met with the displaced nursing mothers, children and the elderly, he asked the security agencies to escort Fulani Herdsmen out of the troubled Buruku Local Government Area.