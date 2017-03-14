House Asks Buhari To Constitute Herdsmen Disarmament Team

The House of Representatives has condemned what it described as “the persistent invasion and attacks on communities in Benue State by armed herdsmen”.

The lawmakers consequently asked President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a task force to disarm all herdsmen in different parts of the country.

The appeal followed a debate on the matter on the floor of the House at the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The motion was sponsored on Tuesday by a member of the House from Benue State, Honourable Emmanuel Orker-Jev.

Some other lawmakers, Aliyu Magaji, Tarkighir Dickson and Bashir Babale, also stated their opinions during the passionate debate.

Honourable Nicholas Ossai suggested another way of addressing the issue, but was put aside by the House.

In their resolution, the lawmakers urged the Inspector General of Police to investigate the killing and destruction of property in the communities.

They also asked the Police boss to arrest those responsible for the attacks and restore security to the affected areas.

In another development, the House was also informed of the death of the former Governor of old Bendel State, Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia and former Governor of the old Western State of Nigeria, Adeyinka Adebayo.

The lawmakers observed a moment of silence to honour the departed souls.