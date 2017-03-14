Ife Clash: Ooni Sets Up Reconciliation Committee

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has set up a Truth and Reconciliation Committee to look into causes of the recent communal clash that occurred in Sabo Area, in Ile ife.

Addressing journalists in Osun State, President of the Ife Progressive Forum, Awowoyin Lawrence, said the ‎committee is also expected to come up with ideas to prevent a future occurrence of such mayhem.

The leader of the Hausa community in Ile Ife, Mahmud Madagali, who is a member of the reconciliation committee, spoke on the helplessness of his people in the aftermath of the crisis.

Affected communities have been receiving relief materials to cushion the effect of the crisis.

The lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Babajide Omoworare, also visited some victims of the clash who were left behind.

According to Senator Omoworare, “what we have done in the interim is to assure both the Arewa community and the Yorubas in Sabo area that we are interested in peace and we are doing everything to get peace”.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aminu Koji, confirmed the death of seven persons with several others injured in the unfortunate incident that occurred in the ancient city of Osun State in Southwest Nigeria.

He said the clash was caused by an altercation between a Yoruba woman and a Hausa man on the previous day, but was brought under control on the directive of the Ooni of Ife.

The DCP said the incident left many homeless while goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed.