Muirfield Golf Club Votes To Allow Women Members

Muirfield Golf Club has voted to admit women as members for the first time in its 273-year history.

Members at the privately-owned club voted 80.2% in favour of updating their membership policy.

This followed a decision by golf’s ruling body to remove Muirfield as a host venue for the British Open championship, after it failed to change in 2016.

Muirfield has had a male-only membership policy since the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which controls the course was founded in 1744.