Muirfield Golf Club Votes To Allow Women Members

Channels Television
Updated March 14, 2017

Muirfield Golf Club Votes To Allow Women MembersMuirfield Golf Club has voted to admit women as members for the first time in its 273-year history.

Members at the privately-owned club voted 80.2% in favour of updating their membership policy.

This followed a decision by golf’s ruling body to remove Muirfield as a host venue for the British Open championship, after it failed to change in 2016.

Muirfield has had a male-only membership policy since the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which controls the course was founded in 1744.


