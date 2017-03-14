NiMET Predicts Early Cessation Of Rainfall In 2017

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted an early cessation of rainfall for the year 2017, especially in the northern part of Nigeria, resulting in shorter than normal length of growing season.

Speaking in Abuja while presenting the 2017 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction, the incoming Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Professor Sani Mashi, said the expected ‘below normal’ rainfall, will pose a challenge for food production.

Professor Mashi, therefore advised that rain water harvesting should be encouraged by the government at all levels during the rainy season.

This according to him, would enable farmers engage in dry season farming later in the year.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, while unveiling the 2017 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction and the 2016 Climate Review Bulletin, also enumerated benefits of the prediction.

The outlook however, did not rule out the possibility of isolated flash floods due to high intensity rainfall at the peak of the season, especially in naturally flood-prone areas.