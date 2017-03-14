NYC Urges President Buhari To Fulfil Campaign Promises

Dozens of youths under the aegis of the Nigeria Youth Council (NYC), have marched through major streets in Abuja to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari back from his vacation in the United Kingdom.

During their protest march, they however, also demanded that he fulfils his campaign promises immediately.

The factional chairman of the youth council, Mr Murtala Garba, who led the youths to the office of the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, specifically demanded that the President delivers on his campaign promise to provide three million jobs annually.

The protesting youths also called on the Federal Government to not to relent in his anti – graft crusade.

“We are here in the canopy of our dear Minister of Youths, passing a message to our dear President.

“We are still with him, he should continue fighting corruption, we say no to corruption.

“He should continue uniting the country and he promised Nigerian youths; every year, three million Jobs, we want this promise to be fulfilled,” the youth leader stated.