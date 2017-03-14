OOU Boosts Learning With Over N1b Worth Of Equipment

The Management of the Ogun state owned university, the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, says it has procured over N1bn worth of equipment to enhance teaching and learning process in the institution.

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Saburi Adesanya, disclosed this while conducting members of the Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology, led by Victor Fasanya on the State-of-facility-visit to the OOU main Campus and the University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu.

He added that a total of 30 projects had been completed while four others were on- going.

According to him, the rationale behind the infrastructural development in the varsity was to ensure that it earned a pride of place among its peers in terms of quality, manpower, infrastructure and facilities.

The Vice Chancellor added that efforts were in top gear towards ensuring that the university provided accommodation for its students and members of staff within the school premises by the next academic session to ease learning.

Furthermore, he requested for more public-private partnerships in the provision of students hostels within the institution.

On his part, Mr Fasanya said the essence of the over-sight visit was to have first-hand information on the state of infrastructure put in place in the institution, while acknowledging that the school could now compete favourably with other nationally acclaimed institutions.

The Chairman in company of other committee members including Akanbi Bankole, Olayiwola Ojodu, Rasaq Oduntan and Adejuwon Olufowobi, commended the management of the institution for its feat, which earned it a recent rating as the best State University in Nigeria by the National University Commission (NUC).

On-going projects visited by the Committee included the University Senate Building, OOU Foundation Building and ICAN lecture theatre.