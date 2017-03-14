Suspected Somali Pirates Hijack Ship
A freight ship has been hijacked off the coast of Somalia, for the first time in five years.
According to reports, a number of suspected pirates boarded the Sri Lankan-flagged vessel off the country’s northern coast on Monday.
A spokesperson for the European Union Naval Force which runs an anti-piracy operations in the area, said it was too early to confirm pirate involvement.
If confirmed, this would be the first hijacking of a commercial ship by Somali pirates since 2012.
