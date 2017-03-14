Troops Destroy Boko Haram Logistics Base Settlements In Borno

The Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Task Force Brigade, have carried out a major raid against suspected hideouts of Boko Haram terrorists at Artano, Saduguma, Duve, Bordo, Kala, Bok, Magan, Misherde, Ahisari, Gilgil, Mika, Hiwa, Kutila and Shirawa settlements in the Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

In continuation of the clearance operation of suspected hideouts of Boko Haram terrorists in their respective areas of responsibility, the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have been doing very well.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman.

At the Kutila village, the troops came under heavy attack from the terrorists, they responded and dealt with the Boko Haram terrorists by neutralizing and routing them out of the area.

Several others escaped into the thick forest with gunshot wounds, the troops recovered one gun truck, one Canter vehicle and one pick up from the terrorists.

The troops also encountered Boko Haram terrorists at Shirawa who withdrew in disarray when they could not withstand the firepower of the troops and abandoned the newly constructed Logistics Base, two freshly prepared suicide bombing vests and maize grinding machine.

The gallant soldiers proceeded further to clear Bok, Misherde, Mika and Kutila also in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, where they liberated 455 persons held hostages by the terrorists.

The rescued persons after thorough screening have been moved to Rann Internally Displaced Persons camp.