Turkey-Netherlands Row: Dutch Ambassador Barred

As a diplomatic row between Turkey and the Netherlands deepens, Ankara said it has barred the Dutch Ambassador from returning to the country, and also suspended high level political talks.

This is in retaliation of a Dutch decision to block Turkey’s Ministers from campaigning for a referendum.

Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands have all blocked Turkish attempts to hold rallies in their countries.

But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has accused the Dutch and Germans of Nazism.

The proposed rallies aimed at encouraging a large number of Turks living in Europe to vote yes, in a referendum on April 16 to expand the President’s powers.