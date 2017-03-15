Herdsmen Attacks: Ortom Challenges FG To Improve Security

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has challenged the Federal Government to do more to stop the attacks by herdsmen across the country.

The governor, who led the State Security Council to the killing fields in Logo and Buruku local council, lamented over the renewed attacks witnessed in the region.

“There must be a solution, the Federal Government must come and collaborate with the state to solve this problem.

“While I agree that the herdsmen have the right to graze, they should graze where there is land. In Benue state, there is no land for grazing.”

The Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has on the other hand, ordered his men to deal with anyone bearing arms illegally.

“Anybody that is seen with arms should be brought down. You cannot bear what is illegal to use it against anybody.

“Whoever is carrying any weapon, I have said should actually be arrested and prosecuted for that.”