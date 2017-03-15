Enugu Govt. Inaugurates New Governing Council In State Poly

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has inaugurated a new governing council in the Enugu state Polythecnic, Iwollo.

He has expressed confidence that the newly constituted governing council would re-position the school to contribute to the development of agriculture in the state.

Formerly known as the Enugu State College of Agriculture and Agro- Entrepreneurship Studies, the Polytechnic was re-christened in 2014 to accommodate more technical education in its scope.

While addressing members of the new board, Governor Ugwuanyi, said the school would now strive to be the leading institution for agro allied research.

“It is indeed our aspiration as the state government that the institution becomes the centre of excellence in agricultural and allied studies in Nigeria.

“We have also taken time to select as members of this new council, individuals of high repute, experience and competence to drive our aspirations for the institution,” he added.

The new council chairman, has therefore pledged his team’s readiness to carry out the assignment.