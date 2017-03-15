Enugu Police To Partner State Ministry Of Education

The Enugu state Police Command has concluded modalities for the conduct of workshop/seminar for private and public schools in the state, under the safe school initiative.

The programme which is billed to take place later in March will be part of community engagement programme of the state command, geared towards educating principals/proprietors of both public and private schools in partnership with State Ministry of Education and other relevant bodies in the state.

The participants will be attained on the need to be security conscious and also identify those likely issues, that may threaten peace in their environment.

The programme among other things will also be focusing on the need to re-awaken the security consciousness of school managers/operators on the need to make security of their staff and students a priority.

“This has become necessary as the command insists on maintaining its proactive policing tools which will serve the interest of the police command and its public for a safe and secured environment”

The command before now embarked on several community engagements programme aimed at remaining proactive in their policing responsibilities and bringing members of the public closer to their police, such as Police Campaign Against cultism and other vices(POCACOV),School children/Pupils programme,command monthly walk for life between the police command and members of the public, including sister security Agencies.