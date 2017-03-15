Extension Workers Advised To Use Modern Techniques

Agricultural extension agents in Nasarawa state have been advised to use modern techniques, to educate farmers in order to boost food production in the state.

The program manager, Nasarawa Agricultural Development Program, (NADP) Stephen Kpama gave the advise at a one day capacity building workshop on cassava value chain in Lafia.

The one day agricultural training of trainers workshop was organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture which drew 20 participants within the state, and will transfer the knowledge learnt to farmers in their localities.

The NADP boss said extension agents are critical staff in agriculture and charged participants to put in their best to impact meaningful ideas to farmers

“The extension agents are always considered as the bridge between any technology and farmers that is why you are all here. Some of you have been appointed because of one capacity or the other so I want to urge you to be very attentive”

On his part, agricultural officer of the extension department, Federal Ministry of Agriculture Ogundere Paul, said the program is aimed at enlightening and training the 20 extension agents on cassava value chain so that they can train 25 farmers each.

“We are here to train them on cassava value chain and the importance of cassava, the products that can come out of cassava, the contribution of cassava even to our economy.

As the Federal Government preached that we have to diversify the economy through non oil sector”

Presenting a paper on importance of cassava, principles of cassava production and choice of planting materials and source, NADP extension director Emmanuel Allahnanan, charged the participants to see the training as a platform to educate farmers in the state on how to improve cassava production.

“We have enumerated a lot of things and Federal Government is saying No, we know what cassava is and what it can be processed into.

“We are talking about the variety and the condition from which I have made up my mind to grow cassava”

Some of the extension agents who benefited from the training expressed gratitude to the organisers and promised to create value chain to farmers.