FEC Approves Establishment Of Industrial Council

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of the Nigeria Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council.

Both councils will be headed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to assist the government to enhance the performance of the industrial sector in the country.

The council will be made up of ministers and some members of the private sector, beyond the economic recovery and growth plan of the Federal Government.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Okechukwu Enelama says the council will help to drive the economic recovery and growth plan of the present administration.

FEC also approved a draft bill for the provision of legal framework for the centre for disease control and prevention in the country.

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole who joined Information Minister Lai Mohammed to brief journalists on the outcome of the meeting said that the approval is following the performance of the centre, in combating the outbreak of diseases in the country.

FEC is also pleased with what the centre for disease control has done since its establishment in 2012, in checking Ebola, Lassa Fever and other diseases.

The Health Ministry is expected to work with the National Assembly for the act of parliament.

FEC believes that it is the place of government to provide the enabling environment for industries to thrive in partnership with the private sector, while the Industrial Council will provide the synergy for them to work together to achieve the objective.