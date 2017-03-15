Femi Falana Condemns Senates Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, has criticised the Senate’s rejection of Mr Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Falana described the rejection, based on a security report by the State Security Service, as the height of official ridicule of the office of the President.

According to the human rights lawyer, “It is high time the State Security Service was restrained by President Buhari from sabotaging the fight against corruption by the Federal Government”.

He also said the confirmation hearing hurriedly conducted on Wednesday was illegal, citing the participation of many senators who are either under investigation or being prosecuted by the EFCC.

He described it as a contravention of the Rules of the Senate which stipulates that matters which are sub judice shall not be discussed by the Senate.

Mr Falana, however, noted some other options open to the President.

“Mr Magu’s nomination may be re-presented to the Senate if and when the Federal Government decides to put its house in order.

“Alternatively, the President may allow Mr Magu to remain the Acting Chairman of the EFCC since he was appointed in that capacity pursuant to section 171 of the Constitution.

“But if the President is not satisfied with Mr Magu’s performance, he is at liberty to appoint another person whose nomination will be forwarded to the Senate in accordance with section 2 (3) of the EFCC Act, 2004.”