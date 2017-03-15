Hoopers Gear Up For New Season, Sign Experienced League Stars

Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club of Port Harcourt has intensified their preparations for the upcoming 2016/2017 Nigeria Basketball League season by making key additions to their playing staff.

The former champions who made a quick return to top flight League last season after missing out of the 2014/2015 season will head into the new season after finishing third on their return to the top flight last term.

The Port Harcourt based Hoopers retained 10 players out of the 14 that featured for them last season and added five new players to the fold, with Lagos Warriors Guard, Anyebe Ujoh prominent among them.

Ujoh makes a return to the team where he won the League double with in the 2010/2011 and 2011/2012 season. He however left for Kano Pillars the following year winning two straight titles in 2012/2013 and 2013/2014 season. Ujoh then moved to Abuja to win his 5th League title with Mark Mentors in the 2014/2015 season.

Meanwhile, training sessions have commenced for the 2016/2017 Nigeria Basketball League season. There will be one or two more additions before the commencement of the 2016/2017 season.

Below are the names of players that will be joining the team with their former clubs and respective positions:

1. Anyebe Ujoh- Point Guard (Lagos Warriors)

2. Emmanuel Balogun – Shooting guard (Nigeria Customs)

3. Solomon Ajagbeyi- Center (Nigeria Customs)

4. Oghenetano Emuhowo – Center (Delta Force)

5. Buchi Nwaiwu- Power Forward (Plateau Peaks)

FULL LIST

POINT GUARD (1)

Victor James, Victor Atisele, Anyebe Ujoh (1&2)

SHOOTING GUARD (2)

Ronald Alalibo, Emmanuel Balogun (2&3), Victor Dakoru

SMALL FORWARD (3)

Id Ogan , Zidougha Bodisowei,

POWER FORWARD (4)

Somto Managor, Belema Alamina, Buchi Nwaiwu (4&5)

CENTER (5)

Ngowari Bobmanuel , Oba Tonye, Solomon Ajagbeyi (5&4), Oghenetano Emuhowo

Rivers Hoopers will slug it out with Delta Force, Kwara Falcons, Nigeria Customs, Oluyole Warriors, Hoops & Read, Police Baton and NAF Rockets Basketball Club in the Atlantic Conference of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Premier Basketball league. The date of the commencement of the league is undecided but it is believed to kickoff in April.