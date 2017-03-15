House of Reps Members Meet S.A Counterparts

Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have met with the Deputy Speaker of South Africa’s parliament Lesetja Tsenoli to speak on concerns of Nigerians over recurring attacks on foreign nationals.

Leading the Nigerian delegation is the leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who says the talks came to a common ground, although South Africa is reluctant to call the attacks xenophobic like everyone else.

He also admitted that they now understand that the attacks were not country specific, contrary to the belief of many Nigerians.

Both sides agreed to do more to deepen parliamentary diplomacy as well as people to people diplomacy in order to improve relations.