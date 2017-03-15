Imo, Ondo Fire Outbreak Victims Seek Government Intervention

Victims of a fire incident in Imo state have been counting their losses, while calling on the government to intervene in the unfortunate situation.

About 40 shops in the spare parts market were destroyed, following the break failure of a petroleum tanker, carrying 33,000 ltrs of fuel on its way to Enugu.

An eyewitness of the Imo incident revealed that two new cars, some old cars and other property, were also destroyed in the fire.

The Transition Committee Chairman of the Okigwe Local Government Area, who led a government delegation on an on-the-spot assessment, assured the affected victims that the Okoracha-led administration would do something to ameliorate their suffering.

Ondo Fire

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, occupants of a residential building in Ondo state were reported to have escaped an inferno which took all their property with it.

Narrating the sad event, a resident of the building told Channels Television that the fire started at midnight.

According to her, it was intensified by gas cylinders present in the rooms of residents.

Although the explosion razed down the entire building, no casualty was recorded.

It is however the hope of residents that the government comes to their rescue soon.