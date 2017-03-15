Kaduna Airport Records 45 Flights Daily

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), says the Kaduna International Airport now records at least 45 flights daily since the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The General Manager at the airport, Mrs Amina Salami, told Channels Television that the figure represents both domestic and international flights of scheduled and non-scheduled arrivals and departures into and from the airport.

The Abuja International Airport was shut down on March 8 for repair works to commence on its dilapidated runways.

While passenger confidence is slowly returning, the diversion of traffic to the Kaduna Airport, has posed some logistic challenges; to which passengers are still trying to adapt.

Some of them complained that they have to make cash payments for tickets as the ATM and POS systems are yet to be made available.

Addressing some of the complaints, Mrs Salama described the situation as a work in progress, as some banks have already brought in Automated Teller Machines which would soon be installed for use.