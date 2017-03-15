Makarfi Faction Holds Merger Talks With Political Parties

The Ahmed Makarfi-faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it is holding merger talks with 15 political parties.

The faction also expressed hopes that it would be able to resolve the leadership crisis ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Speaking at the Northern Leaders’ meeting in Abuja, the head of the faction’s Reconciliation Committee, Professor Jerry Gana, advocated a two-party system in Nigeria.

The professor believes that a one-party system would destroy the nation’s democracy.

Also in attendance were prominent members of the party from the northern part of the country including former ministers, former governors and former federal lawmakers.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the party to conduct some soul-searching and question the genesis of the present leadership crisis.

On February 17, a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt ruled that the caretaker committee headed by Senator Makarfi was illegal and could not act on behalf of the party.

The judgement, read by two of the three judges on the appeal panel, set aside the judgement by the High court in favour of Ali Modu Sheriff.

The lead Judge, B. A. Sanga, in his judgement, said that due process was not followed in the decision by the PDP convention to dissolve the Ali- Modu Sherrif-led chairmanship and hence should be disregarded.

Subsequently, Senator Sheriff, has since moved into the national secretariat of the party and has officially resumed work at the chairman, nine months after it was sealed by the Police in May 2016.

He said the reopening of the party’s secretariat would enable him and the National Working Committee to work towards returning the party to its status in 1999; a move that has continued to trigger more controversy within the party.