Senate Compels Customs CG To Appear On Thursday

The Senate has resolved to compel the Customs comptroller General, Retired Colonel Hameed Ali, to appear before the Senate on Thursday.

This is inspite of another letter written by the Customs CG to the Senate President Bukola Saraki at a meeting which held on Tuesday evening.

In the letter from the Customs boss, he explained that the retrospective policy on import duties on vehicles has been put on hold.

The Customs CG also stated that he is unable to appear before the Senate on Wednesday because he is bereaved.

He also in the letter addressed the issue of his refusal to wear the Customs uniform as directed by the Senate explaining that he is seeking legal advise on the issue.

He is advising the Senate to also avail itself of the legal basis of its decision to compel him to wear the uniform.

However the new letter has angered lawmakers who are accusing the customs CG of disrespecting the Senate.

A federal lawmaker Senator George Sekibo is asking the Senate to use section 89 to compel the customs CG to appear on tomorrow Thursday.

Section 89 refers to issuing an arrest warrant to compel an individual to appear before the Senate.

The Senate consequently resolved to compel the customs CG in line with section 89 of the constitution to appear before it on Thursday.