Senate Screens EFCC Acting Boss

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu will on Wednesday be screened by the Nigerian Senate.

In July 2016, The Senate has received a letter from the Presidency for the confirmation of the appointment of Mr Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The letter, which was read at plenary by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki,

Senate Rejects Nomination Of Magu As EFCC Chairman

The Nigerian Senate later refused to grant confirmation to the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Explaining the reason behind the decision, the Senate said that security report available to it showed that Mr Magu is not fit to be chairman of the body.

In this regard, the lawmakers sent back his nomination letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari Re-nominates Ibrahim Magu As EFCC Chairman

But the President, Muhammadu Buhari had re-nominated Ibrahim Magu, to be confirmed by the Senate as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

It was gathered that the President’s letter to that effect has been received by the Senate and may be read on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

Senate Considers Magu’s Re-nomination

The President again sent a letter to the Nigerian Senate re-nominating Mr Ibrahim Magu, as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, read the letter during plenary on Tuesday that began after a closed-door meeting that lasted for one hour 30 minutes.