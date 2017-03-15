South Sudanese Gunmen Kill 28 In Ethiopia
Twenty-eight people have been killed and 43 kidnapped by suspected South Sudanese gunmen in Ethiopia’s Gambella province.
Officials are accusing men from a community in Jonglei state, South Sudan.
Feuding communities on both sides of the border have been known to attack each other, often carrying away spoils.
A similar incident had occurred last April which prompted Ethiopia’s army to
cross into South Sudan in search for the kidnapped children.
