South Sudanese Gunmen Kill 28 In Ethiopia

Channels Television
Updated March 15, 2017

South Sudanese Gunmen Kill 28 In Ethiopia Twenty-eight people have been killed and 43 kidnapped by suspected South Sudanese gunmen in Ethiopia’s Gambella province.

Officials are accusing men from a community in Jonglei state, South Sudan.

Feuding communities on both sides of the border have been known to attack each other, often carrying away spoils.

south-sudan

A similar incident had occurred last April which prompted Ethiopia’s army to
cross into South Sudan in search for the kidnapped children.


More on World News

Dutch Election: Voters Go To Polls In Key Test For Populists

Suspected Somali Pirates Hijack Ship

Turkey-Netherlands Row: Dutch Ambassador Barred

UK Parliament Paves Way For Brexit

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV