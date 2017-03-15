Six Killed, 16 Injured In Maiduguri Village Attack

Channels Television
Updated March 15, 2017

maiduguri-jpg2Four female teenage suicide bombers and two other men have been killed, following a suicide explosion at the Usmanti area along Muna Garage in Maiduguri.

The National Emergency Management Agency confirmed the incidence in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Sani Datti.

Sixteen people who got injured were administered with first aid by rescue workers, before being transported to the state Specialist Hospital and the University Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri.

According to the statement, the incidence occurred at about 1:15am on Wednesday morning.

But the police is yet to issue a statement on how the attack was carried out.


More on Breaking News

Senate Compels Customs CG To Appear On Thursday

President Buhari Returns To Nigeria Friday

INEC Fixes February 16 For 2019 Presidential And NASS Elections

FG Announces Formal Closure Of Abuja Airport

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV