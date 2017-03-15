Six Killed, 16 Injured In Maiduguri Village Attack

Four female teenage suicide bombers and two other men have been killed, following a suicide explosion at the Usmanti area along Muna Garage in Maiduguri.

The National Emergency Management Agency confirmed the incidence in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Sani Datti.

Sixteen people who got injured were administered with first aid by rescue workers, before being transported to the state Specialist Hospital and the University Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri.

According to the statement, the incidence occurred at about 1:15am on Wednesday morning.

But the police is yet to issue a statement on how the attack was carried out.