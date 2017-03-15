Yobe Govt. Empowers 50 Women To Mark Women’s Day Celebration

The Yobe state government has empowered 50 women to mark the 2017 International Women’s Day celebration in the state.

The occasion brought together women across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, as they deliberated extensively on how to tap their potentials for the development of the society as a whole.

Addressing women at the occasion, the Governor says his administration will continue to assist the womenfolk so that they will contribute to the development of the family and country.

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam who was represented by his deputy Abubakar Aliyu said that his administration has over the years invested much on them with the aim of making them self-reliance.

The gesture he says will also assist them to contribute immensely towards the development of the society.

He advised women to develop themselves in their areas of interest and to continue to pay their traditional roles as mothers and to assist in the development of the society at large.

The State Commissioner of Women Affairs Hajara Lawan who appreciated the roles played by the Gaidam administration in empowering the womenfolk, assured that they will use the machines for purpose intended.

She added that women are indispensable partners for their male counterparts who if given the needed chance, will contribute enormously towards the development of the larger society.

Other women at the occasion appreciated the government’s efforts in empowering women, but called for more encouragements to enable them realise their full potentials.

They also advocated for unity among the womenfolk as well as collaboration of stakeholders, to ensure the status of women is uplifted.

The 2017 Women Day Celebration in Yobe state is the first of its kind over the last five years, because of the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

The renewal of the celebration symbolises the return of peace in the trouble state.