Centenary City: House Seeks Prosecution Of Anyim, Bala Mohammed

The House of Representatives has called for the prosecution of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Pius Anyim, for his role in the Centenary City Project.

The lawmakers also sought for the prosecution of former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The call was one of the recommendations adopted by the House on Thursday, after considering the report of its Committee which investigated the matter.

The lawmakers also approved the recommendation that the Code of Conduct Bureau, as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission should investigate the roles played by both former public officers in the project.