Customs CG Honours Senate’s Invitation, Appears In Mufti

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Retired Colonel Hameed Ali has finally honoured the invitation of the Nigerian Senate to appear before lawmakers on Thursday.

The Customs boss arrived at the Senate around 9.30 a.m and went straight to the office of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The Customs boss did not appear in the Customs uniform but however wore a white caftan with matching cap against the directive of the Senate that he should appear in customs uniform.

But his appearance at the Senate is over the recent Customs policy on vehicle duty payment, following assurances by Presidential aide on Senate, Senator Ita Enang that the Customs boss will keep a date with the Senators.

Senate Compels Customs CG To Appear On Thursday

On Wednesday, the Senate resolved to compel the Customs comptroller General, Retired Colonel Hameed Ali, to appear before the Senate on Thursday.

This is inspite of another letter written by the Customs CG to the Senate President Bukola Saraki, at a meeting which held on Tuesday evening.

In the letter from the Customs boss, he explained that the retrospective policy on import duties on vehicles has been put on hold.

The Customs CG also stated that he is unable to appear before the Senate on Wednesday because he is bereaved.

He also in the letter addressed the issue of his refusal to wear the Customs uniform as directed by the Senate, explaining that he is seeking legal advise on the issue.

He also advised the Senate to also avail itself of the legal basis on its decision to compel him to wear the uniform.

However the new letter has angered lawmakers who are accusing the Customs CG of disrespecting the Senate.

A federal lawmaker Senator George Sekibo is asking the Senate to use section 89 to compel the customs CG to appear on tomorrow Thursday.

Section 89 refers to issuing an arrest warrant to compel an individual to appear before the Senate.

The Senate consequently resolved to compel the Customs CG in line with section 89 of the constitution to appear before it on Thursday.