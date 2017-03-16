Koko Toxic: Delta Govt Confirms Waste Not Harmful After Lab Analysis

The Delta State Government has cleared the air on the toxic waste dump in Koko community in Warri North Local Government Area, stating that the waste is not harmful after laboratory analysis.

This follows mixed reactions triggered by the alleged dumping of toxic waste in Koko town by Ebenco Global Links Limited, an accusation the company described as malicious and untrue.

According to a joint press briefing by the Ministries of Information and Environment, samples of the substance were collected and sent for further laboratory analysis at the Quality Analytical Laboratory Service Limited in Benin City, Edo State.

The Delta State Commissioner for Environment, Mr John Nani, said the results have shown that samples collected from Ebenco Links Ltd., Koko were solid non-toxic waste.

“Having reviewed the details of the findings from the laboratory results, it is overtly convincing that DPR regulation, as contained in the Environmental Guidelines and Standards for the Petroleum Industry in Nigeria (EGASPIN), was carefully followed in the process of the treatment of the substance.

“The further analysis of the collected samples using DPR parameters also reveal that the substance has minimal toxicity and therefore, not capable of contaminating groundwater as alleged.

“The result also shows that the substance has no serious threat to human health, aquatic lives, vegetation and environmental sustainability.

“Consequently, no environmental remediation will be required as samples fall below DPR intervention values. The sample collected from Ebenco Global Links Limited are solid non-toxic waste,” the Commissioner stated.

Mr Nani reiterated resolve of the State Government to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the people of Delta State.

He added that strict environmental compliance monitoring and regular sanitary inspections of residents and facilities across the state would be prioritised.