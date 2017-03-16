Federal Pensioners Protest Non-payment Of Arrears

Retired federal civil servants have protested the non-payment of 15 months pension arrears allegedly held back by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The senior citizens besieged the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria;s capital on Thursday to register their displeasure over the non-payment of their pension arrears.

They bemoaned the death of fellow members due to their inability to pay for medication and other necessities, owing to the non-payment of pension benefits under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The aggrieved pensioners consequently issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay the outstanding pension arrears.

And failure to meet up with the deadline, the Federal Ministry of Finance will be occupied by the group of elderly Nigerians.