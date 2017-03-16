FG Re-arraigns Justice Ngwuta, Commences Trial

The Federal Government has re-arraigned Justice Sylvester Ngwuta on 11 out of the 16-count charge of alleged money laundering and breach of professional ethics earlier levelled against him.

No reason was given by the prosecution counsel, Mrs Olufemi Fatunde, for the reduction in the number of charges brought before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The prosecution witness, who is the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mr Gambo Saleh, told the court how much Justice Ngwuta received as monthly salary and allowance.

He said the judge received 751,087 Naira as monthly salary; 710,000 Naira as monthly allowance and got $1,300 dollars per night for 18 days in annual medical check-up abroad.

According to Mr Saleh, this was from 2001 when Justice Ngwuta became a Supreme Court judge to 2016.

He told the court that the judge also received some welfare packages during festive periods.

The witness said Justice Ngwuta’s total remuneration for the five times he travelled abroad between 2011 and 2016 was 50,000 pound sterling at 10,000 pound sterling per trip.

According to him, the judge also received a little above eight million Naira during the period for medical care and over 192,000 dollars for foreign travels.

The trial has been adjourned till Friday, March 17 for continuation.