Judge Withdraws From Fani-Kayode’s Case, Three Others

The trial judge in the case of an alleged 4.9billion Naira fraud leveled against former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has withdrawn from the matter.

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos withdrew following an allegation of likelihood of bias made against him by the former Minister.

The judge ordered the return of the case file to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court , Justice Ibrahim Auta, for re -assignment to another judge.

He then directed Mr Fani-Kayode and other defendants in the case to await further directives from the Chief Judge.

Apart from Mr Fani-Kayode, the other defendants are; former Minister of State for Finance, Mrs Nenadi Usman, Danjuma Yusuf and a company, Joint Trust Dimensions Nigeria Limited.