Moroccan King Congratulates President Buhari On Safe Return

Updated March 16, 2017

President Buhari Speaks With Moroccan KingKing Mohammed VI of Morocco has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his successful return from a medical vacation in London.

In a telephone call on Thursday, the Moroccan monarch expressed delight and happiness at the kind of reception Nigerians gave President Buhari when he returned home.

According to a statement issued by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, King Mohammed VI said the reception showed the evidence of a leader widely loved by his people.

“King Mohammed VI, who had been in Nigeria on a state visit last December, invited President Buhari to visit Morocco in the same fashion.

“Responding, the Nigerian President thanked the Moroccan monarch for his congratulatory call, and the growing partnership between the two countries.

“Earlier today, a Moroccan delegation made of top government officials had met with senior Nigerian government officials.

“Both President Buhari and King Mohammed VI expressed happiness at the success of the meeting,” the statement read.


