President Trump Proposes Massive Aid Cuts

Updated March 16, 2017

President Trump Proposes Massive Aid CutsThe U.S. President, Donald Trump, has proposed slashing funds for international aid and development through the United Nations and its own agencies.

The reduction is expected to boost funding for the U.S. Military and plans to build a wall between the country and Mexico.

If approved by congress, the proposals would see State Department funding cut by 10.9 billion dollars or 28% and Environmental Protection Agency funding cut by 2.6 billion dollars or 31%.

According to BBC, White House Budget Director, Mick Mulvaney, noted that the “core functions” of those agencies would be preserved.

He added that the slashes would target foreign aid, as well as grants to multilateral development agencies such as the World Bank and climate change programs at the UN.


