Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack On Magumeri

Troops of 8 Task Force Division, Operation Lafiya Dole, have foiled an attack on Magumeri town, Borno State, on Wednesday evening.

The terrorists who came with some vehicles at about 6:00pm attempted to set the town ablaze and kill the residents but the timely intervention of the troops prevented that mishap.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman.

“The troops have neutralized quite a number of the attackers and those that escaped with gunshot wounds are being pursued.

“So far, the troops have recovered three vehicles and large quantities of arms and ammunition.

“While troops are still consolidating and mopping up, it is imperative to state that preliminary investigation shows that the attackers of Magumeri came from the same community.

“The terrorists that attacked the village are well known to the people”.

It was noted that the village was never attacked throughout the period of the insurgency, for some inexplicable reasons.

The terrorists and their collaborators hibernating in the area were never exposed, so there seems to be unholy alliance between the terrorists and the villagers.

“It is high time for the people to take up the fight themselves and help the Nigerian military and other security agencies to protect them.

“It is a grievous mistake and criminal offence to continue to shield or harbour any known Boko Haram terrorist in their midst.

“The terrorists must be exposed and their movements promptly reported to the security agencies, they are inhuman and barbaric, therefore, they cannot be trusted to spare anyone in perpetuating their inhuman acts”.

However, it is imperative that all communities in the North East especially Borno State, should fully cooperate with the military and the security agencies by exposing Boko Haram terrorists in their respective towns and villages.