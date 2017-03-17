Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Reappears In Video

Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau, has reportedly reappeared in a new video in which he dismisses claims that many of his members have been killed.

According to the AFP, Shekau released a 27-minute video in which he spoke for about 20 minutes in Hausa and Kanuri, criticising the countries in the Lake Chad area fighting the group under the Multinational Joint Task Force.

He is said to have singled out Cameroon which reportedly announced on Wednesday that its soldiers killed about 60 Boko Haram fighters and arrested scores of others, while freeing about 5000 hostages.

Speaking in the video, Shekau reportedly described the claim as a lie, insisting that his so-called caliphate was ‘running smoothly’.

The militant leader also claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings recorded in Northeast Nigeria in recent time, including the last attack in Maiduguri on Wednesday, which killed the four suicide bombers and two other people.

In December 2016, he released a video in which he also denounced the announcement by the Nigerian Military that troops had flushed out his fighters from their stronghold in Sambisa forest in northern Borno State.