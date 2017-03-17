CAF President, Ahmad Thanks Delegates For Support

Channels Television
Updated March 17, 2017

CAF President, Ahmad Thanks Delegates For SupportThe new Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Ahmad Ahmad, has thanked delegates for their confidence and for giving him the mandate to rule African football.

He said: “its a normal changeover” after he was elected to replace Issa Hayatou, after 29 years in charge.

The 57-year-old emerged as a surprise candidate late 2016 and was initially given little chance of unseating Hayatou, who had ruled over African football since 1988.

The Malagasy beat incumbent Issa Hayatou by 34 votes to 20, to assume leadership of the continent’s soccer governing body till 2021.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has also congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on his success at the just concluded Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee elections held on Thursday in Addis Ababa.


