Education Secretary Applauds Al-Makura For School Renovation

The Education Secretary of Lafia East Development Area, Yusuf Ogbole, has applauded the Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-makura, for the renovation of a dilapidated primary school in the state.

He made the remarks when he visited the school to inspect the ongoing construction.

The governor, had during an unexpected visit to the community promised to renovate the dilapidated school.

Mr Ogbole expressed happiness with his efforts in renovating the school which according to him, had suffered neglect in the past.

He also urged parents of the area to ensure to send their wards to school when the school is completed.

“The community is happy, the entire teachers are happy, the students are happy for this project”

“After the completion of this project, I urge the parents to send their children to school to compliment the efforts of the governor”

Speaking on the project, the headmaster of the school, Yakubu Abu, said the gesture by the governor indeed demonstrates his resolve to improve the standard of education in the state.

Also, the Parents Teachers Association poured encomiums on the governor for the project which they say has reached an advanced stage.