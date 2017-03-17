High Voltage Kills Woman In Ogwashi Ukwu

A mother of four has been electrocuted in Ogwashi Ukwu, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

Witnesses said Mrs Onyeka Anene lost her life after touching a gate which had absorbed unusually high voltage supplied by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BDEC).

The incident occurred a few weeks after the community was energised and electricity restored by the BEDC, after over 10 years of blackout.

Friends and relatives stormed the residence of the Anene family which was thrown into mourning with the sudden death Anene, mother of four.

One of the witnesses said a frightening spark on a high tension cable led to a breach in the connection from the feeder lines to the houses in the area, which he said also destroyed properties in the area.

A neighbour to the deceased, Paul Adigwe, told Channels Television that “There was a spark from the high tension wire and I heard her shout for help, she was already electrocuted. I rushed her to the hospital where she was confirmed dead”.

While recalling the death of Peter Akabueze who was reportedly electrocuted some months ago at Ubulu Uku, Mr Jude Mgbolu, a relative of the 21-year-old expressed fear over the re-occurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“Electricity is a thing of joy, and life is much easier with it but we are becoming scared due to the re-occurrence which coincidentally has caused the same family losing its loved ones,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Delta State Government and the BEDC described the incident as unfortunate, adding that investigations were on to find out the root cause of the tragedy.

The Corporate Affairs Officer, BDEC Asaba/Agbor Business Units, Esther Okolie, said “We sincerely sympathise with the family of the deceased.

“You can agree with me that this kind of incident cannot be pre-empted by anybody. After 10 years of blackout in Ogwashi Ukwu, BDEC management before restoring power, organised a safety awareness forum with the community.

“However, while we are still awaiting findings from our investigations, people are advised not to erect structures on the right of way of our lines and wires”.

The Commissioner for Energy, Mr Newworld Safugha, said the Delta State Government has already swung into action.

“On behalf of the State Government, we sympathise with the family of the deceased. It is a very unfortunate occurrence, we got the brief and have questioned the management of BDEC.

“BDEC has assured that the matter is being investigated but as state, we want to assure you that we would not fold our hands and allow this kind of incident continue to occur,” he said.