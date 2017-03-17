Leicester Face Atletico Madrid In Champions League Quarter-Finals

Leicester City have been drawn against Spanish side, Atletico Madrid in their maiden UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The Premier League champions progressed to the last eight by beating Spanish title-chasers, Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate.

Leicester will play the first leg against last year’s beaten finalists away from home on April 12, with the return leg on April 18.

Title holders Real Madrid also face Bayern Munich, while Barcelona take on Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund paired with Monaco.