Nigeria, UK Hold Joint Training To Sustain Peace

In efforts aimed at sustaining peace, military officials from Nigeria and the United Kingdom have promised to continue to build on existing synergy to improve its tactical operations.

Officials of both countries who made the pledge at a meeting to mark the end of a week-long training on joint military planning in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, expressed optimism that knowledge gathered would be put to use in sustaining peace.

Director of Policies, Defence Headquaters, Major General Kasimu Abdulkadir, addressing the officers said: “The challenges we face today, threatens the corporate existence of our dear nation.

“Fighting these challenges is a collective effort and our success hinges on sound planning and synergy,” he added.

Defense Adviser to the British High Commission in Nigeria, Charles Calder, also speaking to journalists, said that both countries had organised a similar training last year (2016) and that another one was going to take place later in the year.

He said the development was part of the ongoing relationship that the UK has with Nigeria in providing assistance across a whole range of activities from operational planning to tactical training.