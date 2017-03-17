Oil And Gas: FG Pledges Support For Stakeholders

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, said the Ministry will do everything within its power to close the gap between policy makers in the oil and gas industry and the industry’s stakeholders.

Dr. Kachikwu made the pledge during a meeting with members of the National Executive Council of the Oil and Gas Trainers Association (OGTAN) at his office in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Minister was represented at the meeting by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics at the Ministry, Mr Adekunle Adeyemi.

He said the Ministry of Petroleum Resources would support OGTAN to carry out their capacity building mandate for technical manpower in the oil and gas industry.

Earlier in his remarks, the President of OGTAN, Dr. Mayowa Afe, solicited support for the association from the Ministry.

Dr. Afe said OGTAN is an independent group established by one of the Ministry’s agencies, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in 2010 for training service providers in the sector.

He noted that the organisation’s main mandate was to build local human capital capacity in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, as well as act as a business group that interfaces with operators, international organisations and the Nigerian Government.