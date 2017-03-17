Oyo Targets Three Million People For Immunization Against Polio, Tetanus

The Oyo State government has targeted at least three millions people as the beneficiaries of the 2017 National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs), against Poliomyelitis and Tetanus Toxoid.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan, who stated this in Ibadan, said that the first round of the NIPDs will hold between March 25 and 28, 2017 across the state.

He added that pregnant women would be immunized against Tetanus Toxoid and counseled on health promotion.

The Commissioner disclosed that 1,615,441 children between ages 0 and 5 years were targeted for Oral Polio Vaccination, while 171,855 women of child-bearing ages would be vaccinated against Tetanus.

Also, 4,152 children below age one who had missed their routine immunization schedule would be vaccinated accordingly with the due antigens.

He further explained that the NIPDs is a supplemental Immunization Campaign geared to ensure herd immunity among the under-five years children, as well as to vaccinate un-immunized under one year old children against all other preventable diseases.

The Commissioner stressed that the state government would not relent on its efforts to improve health care delivery in the state, noting that the immunization exercise was a priority.