Senegal Coach Names Squad For Super Eagles Friendly

Senegal Coach, Aliou Cisse, has named a strong 26-man squad for the March 23 friendly against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in London.

Topping the list of players named for the friendly is Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Also in the Teranga Lions’ side are Everton’s Idrissa Gueye, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kara Mbodj, Cheikhou Kouyate, Henry Saivet and Diao Keita.

Cisse handed maiden call-ups to Moussa Wague, Adama Mbengue and former France U-20 international, Opa Nguette.

Senegal were quarter-finalists at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.