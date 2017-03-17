U.S Policy With North Korea Has Ended – Rex Tillerson

U.S Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson, has said that the U.S policy of “strategic patience” with North Korea has ended.

Speaking during his visit to South Korea, he said that “all options” were on the table and that the U.S was exploring a “new range of diplomatic, security and economic measures.”

He also added that military action was “an option” against North Korea if it elevates its weapons programme threat.

Mr Tillerson spoke shortly after visiting the demilitarized zone which divides the two Koreas.

North Korea has sparked concern with recent missile and nuclear tests.