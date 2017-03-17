Xenophobia: Nigerian Lawmakers Meet With Former President Mbeki

Some members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have met with South Africa’s former President, Thabo Mbeki in Johannesburg.

The meeting is part of the series of discussions to address the reoccurring attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country.

It is also coming ahead of a town hall meeting with Nigerian citizens at the High Commission in Pretoria scheduled for Saturday.

Speaking to Channels Television after the meeting, former President Mbeki welcomed the visit of the Nigerian delegations, saying it will help tackle the repeated attacks on fellow Africans.

The lawmakers were led on the visit to South Africa by the Leader of the House, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila.

In another development, some Nigerian real estate agents in Turffontein, South Africa were attacked by local residents who alleged that they were hijacking their houses.

The timely intervention of the Police however, quelled the tension in the area.

While the South Africans claimed that the hijacked homes were either turned to brothels or used for harbouring drug lords, the foreigners said the claims were false.

One of the agents told Channels Television that their businesses were legitimate and whatever benefits they received were only a result of their hard work.

“They said we are driving nice cars, wearing expensive clothes, getting married to their women – It’s by God’s grace, we work hard for it,” he said.