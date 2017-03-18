Abia Govt. Approves Road Construction On Isieke-Ibeku Axis

The Abia state government has approved the palliative work on the Isieke-Ibeku to the Bende-Ohafia-Arochukwu federal road, to alleviate the plight of the people.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who was speaking when he was received at the Government House Umuahia, by the newly elected executives of the Ibeku Egwu Asaa Development Association, led by the president General Emeka Enyiazu.

He directed the secretary to the state Government, Dr Eme Okoro to instruct the state Ministry of Public Utilities to assess the cost of revitalizing the long abandoned Ugba Ibeku regional water scheme .

The Governor also announced that four transformers will be given to the community to improve electricity .

“I want to appreciate the Ibeku people for their support for this administration,

I want to assure you that the government would look at the Umuagu-Emede- Amaoforo erosion site and Umuchime river bridge would receive the desired attention.

I want to call on this association to work closely with the government.”

In his speech, the President General of Ibeku Egwu Asaa Development Association, Emeka Enyiazu appreciated the giant strides of the Governor for appointing their sons and daughters in his government.

“I want to say to your Excellency, that in spite of the economic down turn and series of litigation against you ,you are still working to put infrastructures in place that will enhance socio-economic development.

I must thank you for fixing some bad roads in the community including the Ukome, Ossah and Aba Roads among others.”

Meanwhile, the chairman, Ibeku Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Henry Ezekwem assured the Governor of the support of Ibeku people at all times and disclosed to him that Mr Enyiazu is the legitimately elected President General of Ibeku Egwu Asaa as 11 out of the 13 traditional rulers in Ibeku land voted for him, even as he enjoys the support of majority of Ibeku people.