Fire Razes NAFDAC Facility In Lagos

The premises of the National Agency For Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) located in Oshodi, Lagos state, was on Saturday gutted by fire.

The fire was said to have started from a generator and spread to a store.

The extent of damage done to the building however could not be immediately ascertained as Channels Television’s crew was not allowed access to the affected scene.

Men of the fire service from the Lagos State Response Unit were seen battling to put out the inferno.

A spokesperson of the agency however confirmed that the fire was prevented from spreading beyond the store.