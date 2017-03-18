Jonathan Visits Wike In Port Harcourt

The Former President, Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday visited the governor of Rivers State at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Former President was received by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Also present during the visit were the Chief of Staff to Governor Wike, Engr Emeka Woke, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Hon Kenneth Kobani and the Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Wike had a closed door meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt before he left for another

engagement at Okrika.