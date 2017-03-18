Mining, Agriculture Recommended As Panacea To Recession

Updated March 18, 2017

fayemiThe Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi has promised to work on improving the relationship between host communities, regulators and operators in the industry, as stated in the roadmap for the industry.

Dr Fayemi, who met with stakeholders in Lagos has asked that miners co-operate with the government for a smooth running of their business.

He noted that the mining industry is an important one and therefore requires serious attention.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has urged for synergy between the Federal Government and the State Government.

He added that the collaboration with both governments will help in exploiting the opportunities in mining.

 


